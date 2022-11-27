After two back-to-back losses to that team up north fans and Urban Meyer are questioning if the team or the coaching staff has what it takes to be the winning team they’ve been in the past.
Meyer was on FOX post-game show talking about the 2022 Buckeyes team and the loss,
“Are they a playoff team? That’s a three-touchdown loss at home. I’m not sure. I’m not sure. I think talent-wise they are, but I’m not sure,”
He went on to say, “It’s very easy to lead when you’re 11-0 and 10-0 and you’re wiping people out. But I used to go like this, you gotta earn your stripes now, pal. The head coach Ryan Day does, the offensive staff, defensive staff, and the leaders in that locker room.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Disappointed fans were in the background during the broadcast chanting ‘We Want Urban’ implying that they would rather have him as the Buckeyes head coach over Ryan Day.
But really who could blame them? Meyer was with the Buckeyes for seven seasons and left with an amazing record of 83-9, three Big Ten titles, and a National Championship.
Ohio State came into this game as the #2 team and Michigan came in as the #3 team, only time will tell if their poll standings will change because of this game.
The Latest:
- Urban Meyer Questions Buckeyes After Loss, Fans Want Him Back
- Quinta Brunson Shines In Aliette During Her Interview With Oprah
- Toni Braxton Shines In A Black And White Look
- Tia Mowry Is Glowing In This Adorable Puff Sleeve Dress
- Porsha Williams Shares Photos From Her Nigerian Wedding To Simon Guobadia
- Oscar-Winning ‘Fame’ & ‘Flashdance… What A Feeling’ Singer Irene Cara Dead At 63
- The GOP’s Silence On Trump Meeting With White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Speaks Volumes
- Shots Fired at Off Duty Officer Downtown
- Cardi B Got Cozy In Chanel Over Thanksgiving
- Sabrina Elba Was Everything In This Miu Miu Dress
Urban Meyer Questions Buckeyes After Loss, Fans Want Him Back was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com