According to NBC4i, Measles is a growing concern for central Ohio health officials as the number of cases continues to increase.
Of the 50 confirmed cases in unvaccinated individuals, most have been discovered in daycare centers. However, Westerville City Schools shared with families there was one case discovered in the district. Community member said the outbreak does not surprise them.
“Those things happen — it’s around,” said Galena resident, Jack Gilkerson. “Parents have to make a decision whether to vaccinate their kids or not.”
The case in Westerville is the first made public in a school district. The name of the school the child attends was not shared.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday
- Growing concerns after 50 confirmed measles cases in central Ohio
- Cardi B Flaunts Her Alaia Bodysuit On Instagram
- Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Tiffany & Co. Partnership On Instagram
- Porsha Williams Shares Photos From Her Lavish Engagement Shoot
- Win Tickets to See Big Boogie
- Full Circle: Keke Palmer Performs Her Notable Angela Bassett Impression Right In Front Of Her
- Suspects Arrested & Charged in Connection to Takeoff’s Murder [Photos]
- Cross-Burning White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To Federal Hate Crime
- Cardi B Flaunts A Curve-Hugging Mesh Jumpsuit During Miami Art Basel
Growing concerns after 50 confirmed measles cases in central Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com