CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Several changes are coming in 2023 that could impact those who receive SNAP benefits.
The USDA says the temporary boost, known as emergency allotments, to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end nationwide in 2023.
Also, households that receive SNAP and Social Security benefits will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits because of the significant cost of living increase to Social Security benefits that went into effect Jan. 1.
SNAP benefit amounts will return to normal in Ohio in March.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- Storm Reid Styles In Custom Prada At The ‘Last Of Us’ Premiere
- Tracee Ellis Ross Serves Style Goals For Her Latest Promo Run
- Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
- Cannabis Company Curaleaf’s First Impact Report Shows Strong Equity Commitment
- Is The Mother Of The 6-Year-Old Who Shot His Teacher To Blame For His Actions?
- Saweetie Gives Us Hair Envy In A Platinum Blonde Style
- Dr. Dre Says He ‘Ain’t A Fan’ Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Using His Music In Video
- Love Leads To London In The Official Trailer For Netflix’s ‘You’ Season 4
- GOP ‘Prop’ Byron Donalds Says Republicans Are Taking Steps To Impeach Biden
- Damar Hamlin Discharged From Hospital, Headed Back to Buffalo
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com