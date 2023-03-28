Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a national chain known for Korean-style fried chicken has opened its third central Ohio restaurant.

C.M. Chicken is welcoming guests at 5947 S. Sunbury Rd. in Westerville after holding a soft opening earlier this month. The new spot marks the chain’s third Columbus-area restaurant with nearly 50 across the U.S., including in Upper Arlington and Pickerington.

The menu boasts fried chicken coated in your choice of sauce, including garlic spicy, red hot pepper, soy spring onion and mania lemon spring.

Korean fried chicken joint opens third Columbus restaurant was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com