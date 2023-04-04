Former Cop Who Shot and Killed Andre Hill Diagnosed with Cancer While on Trial

According to NBC4i, for the second time in less than one year, the murder trial for a former Columbus Division of Police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man back in December 2020 has been postponed.
The trial for former officer Adam Coy, who is charged with murder after shooting and killing Andre’ Hill on Dec. 22, 2020, has been postponed after Coy was diagnosed with cancer, according to a statement from his attorney, Mark C. Collins.
“The trial date of April 24th has been stricken,” Collins said in a statement. “There’s a status conference set for July 12, 2023. The defense asked for the continuance because our client has been diagnosed with classical Hodgkin lymphoma.
For the full NBC4 story click here
