Pickerington: 8 Year Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Face

According to NBC4i, an eight-year-old boy has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the face on the far east side of Columbus.

At around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Columbus police responded to reports of an accidental shooting. Officers arrived at a residence on the 3000 block of Bayspirit Drive, near Pickerington. There they found an eight-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and listed in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injury.

