Listen Live
News

Made For Mommyhood: Ciara And Her Cute Kids

Published on August 8, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

ciara american girl

Source: Ciara / American Girl


Ciara is having a baby!

The 37-year-old R&B singer recently took to Instagram to confirm her fourth pregnancy, third with current husband Russell Wilson. Wow, congratulations!


 

RELATED: Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4

We are very happy for Ciara and Russell. It was a very nice revelation as well. See it below:


 

Here’s what an insider told PEOPLE below:

“‘Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,’ a source tells PEOPLE, noting she shot a music video at 9 months during her last pregnancy with son Win, 3.

They added, ‘It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant.’

‘She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch,’ the insider continues.

‘She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.’”

The clever IG reveal (seen above) reminded us of just how good Ciara looks with her kids. So, we decided to put together a handful of very nice pictures that show just how much of a supermom the singer, famous for the 2004 song “Goodies,” has already been over the past few years to 9-year-old Future Zahir, 6-year-old Sienna Princess and 3-year-old Win Harrison. Ciara was made to be a mom, and it shows!

See below to see Ciara with her current three kids, and we congratulate her once again on the fourth that’s on the way:


The post Made For Mommyhood: Ciara And Her Cute Kids appeared first on Black America Web.

Made For Mommyhood: Ciara And Her Cute Kids  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Ciara Visits The White House To Promote Vaccinations For Kids

Ciara Visits The White House To Promote Vaccinations For Kids Source:Getty

2. Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara Wilson, wife of Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos, and Sienna Princess Wilson look on from the field before the game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders

Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara Wilson, wife of Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos, and Sienna Princess Wilson look on from the field before the game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

3. Singer Ciara watches with her son Win Harrison Wilson

Singer Ciara watches with her son Win Harrison Wilson Source:Getty

4. Future Zahir Wilburn, Russell Wilson and Ciara smile after Ciara was slimed at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019

Future Zahir Wilburn, Russell Wilson and Ciara smile after Ciara was slimed at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 Source:Getty

5. Ciara and Future Zahir Wilburn attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Ciara and Future Zahir Wilburn attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Source:Getty

6. Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara and Russell Wilson attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara and Russell Wilson attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Source:Getty

7. Ciara and son Future Zahir Wilburn attend the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Ciara and son Future Zahir Wilburn attend the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards Source:Getty

8. Singer Ciara and son Future Zahir Wilburn attend 2015 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Singer Ciara and son Future Zahir Wilburn attend 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards Source:Getty

9. Pop singer Ciara plays football with her son after the NFC team practice in preparation for the 2020 Pro Bowl

Pop singer Ciara plays football with her son after the NFC team practice in preparation for the 2020 Pro Bowl Source:Getty

10. Family of Quarterback Russell Wilson and Singer Ciara

Family of Quarterback Russell Wilson and Singer Ciara Source:Getty

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close