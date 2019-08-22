Battle Rap Corner: Details On Summer Impact Reloaded

And it’s for the culture for the FREE!

THE MOST ANTICIPATED BATTLE OF THE YEAR FINALLY TAKES PLACE‼️ ⁦@MurdaMookez⁩ ⁦@TOPBIZZY⁩ pic.twitter.com/GNCfrAm2mf — Ultimate Rap League (@urltv) August 21, 2019

Yay boy! I didn’t misspeak, Smack is going to make sure you get to see MurdaLand (Calicoe and Murda Mook) versus Dark Lyfe (T-Top and Brizz Rawsteen) without having to spend a dime. Plus they have added NWX (K-Shine and DNA) versus The Monstars (Nu Jerzey Twork and Shotgun Suge) and Ace Amin versus Snake Eyez.

#SUMMERIMPACT RELOADED | MURDA MOOK & CALICO VS T-TOP & BRIZZ RAWSTEEN | DNA & K SHINE VS SHOTGUN SUGE & NU JERZEY TWORK | SNAKEYEZ VS ACE AMIN | Goes Down 09/07 | PPV for those who purchased Summer Impact already is FREE! | PULL UP!!! | #youcantcopyrespect pic.twitter.com/wjExmqSO80 — Ultimate Rap League (@urltv) August 20, 2019

Lastly, rumor has it fans will get a live performance from the God Loaded Lux himself.

Now there are 3 options for fans to watch Summer Impact Reloaded. Video below explains further:

Enough talking, get your free ticket to the event ASAP before their all gone!

