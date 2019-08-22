CLOSE
Battle Rap Corner: Details On Summer Impact Reloaded

And it’s for the culture for the FREE!

 

Yay boy! I didn’t misspeak, Smack is going to make sure you get to see MurdaLand (Calicoe and Murda Mook) versus Dark Lyfe (T-Top and Brizz Rawsteen) without having to spend a dime. Plus they have added NWX (K-Shine and DNA) versus The Monstars (Nu Jerzey Twork and Shotgun Suge) and Ace Amin versus Snake Eyez.

 

Lastly, rumor has it fans will get a live performance from the God Loaded Lux himself.

Now there are 3 options for fans to watch Summer Impact Reloaded. Video below explains further:

 

Enough talking, get your free ticket to the event ASAP before their all gone!

