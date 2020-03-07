NBA Wants Teams Prepared For Games With No Fans Due To Coronavirus!

The coronavirus hysteria is continuing throughout the world and has every one in America preparing for the worst. Across the board, from airports to elementary schools, the necessary precautions are being taken to keep us as safe as possible.

Unfortunately, sports organizations are not exempt from the mayhem either. The NBA is looking to implement some measures to combat the spread of the deadly disease.

Reportedly, league officials have notified teams about the possibly playing games without any spectators, “should it be necessary.” Players are not accepting the news with open arms. In fact, Ohio native, LeBron James, says if fans won’t be there, neither will he!

According to The New York Times teams have been advised to make plans if it became “necessary to play a game with only essential staff.” That “essential staff” being only coaches, referees, and players, who will all receive “temperature checks” as needed. This means fans, members of the press, and lower-level staffers would not be allowed to attend their beloved games.

The NBA also released a memo of short-term recommendations for coronavirus prevention, including offering fist-bumps instead of high-fives or handshakes, washing their hands for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer, and “avoid taking items (pens, markers, balls, jerseys, etc.) from fans to sign autographs.”

“The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly,” the memo read. “The NBA and the Players Association will continue to work with leading experts and team physicians to provide up-to-date information and recommended practices that should be followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

