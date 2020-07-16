Fonz Calls Out K Shine For URL’s “Rookies vs Vets”

Just when fans said he should battle Ave, Fonz comes with his own pick.

Can’t say it enough, congratulations to Fonz for winning the first Ultimate Madness tournament and bring home the $25k!

Now that this tournament is over, Fonz was asked who he would want to battle for URL’s next big card “Rookies vs Vets.” Although the culture was saying he should battle Ave, who like Fonz is a crazy puncher, Fonz instead went for K Shine.

We talked about if this was a smart decision by Fonz on “Let’s Talk Battle Rap Podcast.” Let us know how you feel and make sure to follow the podcast on YouTube and Caffeine to see more “Battle Rap Brunch.”

