According to NBC4i, Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars.
Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus location will be the first drive-thru dispensary in the area – and the second in the state.
RELATED STORY: How to Get a Marijuana Card in Ohio
Leslie Brandon, marketing and communications director for Buckeye Relief, said operating the company’s first dispensary in Cleveland Heights helped them realize patients’ different needs. Some patients, especially new cannabis users, benefit from the guidance of in-person patient consultants or pharmacists who can help a person discern the best choice among the hundreds of options inside a dispensary.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- Pickerington School Evacuated and Closed After Campus Suicide
- Columbus’ first drive-thru dispensary is about to open
- Tia Mowry Welcomes Black History Month With A Fashionable Family Reel
- D.L. Hughley’s Black History Quiz? | The Daily Show
- Summer Walker Is All ‘About Her Business’ In A Blue Power Suit
- ‘I’m A Kid’: Karon Blake’s Final Words Revealed As D.C. Homeowner Charged With Murder Of Boy, 13
- Russ Parr’s Black History Moment: Carter G. Woodson
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Officially Announces ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
- Tucker Carlson Makes Racist George Floyd Joke During Rant About Tyre Nichols
- 30 Days & Counting: Disney+ Shares A Mandalorian Featurette Ahead Of The Season 3 Premiere
Columbus’ first drive-thru dispensary is about to open was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com