According to NBC4i, The Columbus Arena District will see changes to its outdoor drinking area.

Columbus City Council approved an expansion of when the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) can operate to include events outside of sports.

Council’s approval of the amendment to Mayor Andrew Ginther’s original authorization for the DORA now includes concerts, tournaments, exhibition games, and other events held in the Arena District, defined as Nationwide Arena, Huntington Park, and Lower.com Field.

“This will help to alleviate confusion around when the DORA is, or is not, active,” the approved ordinance states.

Changes coming to Columbus Arena District DORA was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com