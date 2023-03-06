Glorilla Concert Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

This past Sunday evening, a stampede broke out at the Main Street Armory theater located in Rochester, NY at a Glorilla & Finesse2tymes show. The stampede was caused by false claims of gunshots which resulted in concert-goers flooding the exit doors and a 33-year-old woman, unfortunately, losing her life. Officers have not yet revealed the identity of the deceased victim. Lieutenant of the Rochester Police, Nicholas Adams stated that officers arrived around 11 pm after receiving a call of shots fired. Things changed after officers noticed that injuries were caused by the crowd crushing one another.

Incidents involving fans being seriously injured in crowds are sadly nothing new to us. The 2021 Astrowolrd Festival disaster launched new conversations about the safety of fans at festivals and concerts. Since the situation, Glorilla tweeted, “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf”.

Interviews are currently being conducted between concert-goers, staff, and security to get down to the bottom of the situation.

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Glorilla Concert Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured was originally published on hot1009.com