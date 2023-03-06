A business jet hit with severe turbulence over New England causing the death of a passenger is now being investigated, officials announced.
According to reports, the aircraft was forced to divert to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.
The passenger who died was identified as Dana Hyde, 55, of Cabin John, Maryland.
The NTSB believes the jet may have experienced problems with its stability before the severe buffeting that caused Hyde’s death.
In a news release, the NTSB said that they are looking at a “reported trim issue,” a reference to adjustments that are made to an airplane’s control surfaces to ensure it is stable and level in flight. The agency initially reported that the plane experienced severe turbulence late Friday.
The aircraft was traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, before diverting to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.
Woman Dies From Severe Turbulence On Business Jet was originally published on 92q.com
