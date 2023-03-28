How to see five planets in tonight’s sky

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, more than 50% of the Solar System’s planets will be on display Tuesday as part of a special night in the skies.

Tuesday night will be the best chance to see a parade of planets, a phenomenon that occurs every so often when planets line up on one side of the sun from the Earth’s perspective. This makes the planets visible when the sun sets and five of them will be visible to see from the alignment.

In central Ohio, the sun will set at around 7:52 p.m. and if you look to the western sky, you could see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus.

