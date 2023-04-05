According to NBC4i, Some longtime Columbus homeowners with city-issued liens on their properties will receive forgiveness, city council voted Monday.
The city said it will be absolving homeowners of debt taken out and associated liens on city-assisted home repairs that are ten years old or older — with about $7.6 million total that could be eligible for forgiveness, according to the ordinance.
Before Council voted on the proposed legislation at its general body meeting Monday night, Mayor Andrew Ginther and Councilmember Shayla Favor introduced it at a news conference earlier in the day at Modcon Living’s tool lending library on the east side. By Monday night, it was introduced in the Council and cleared with a unanimous vote.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Tia Mowry & Her Daughter Cairo Dance It Out In ‘Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes’ Inspired Viral Video
- Columbus to forgive some homeowners of liens on their property
- Small Doses Podcast ‘Side Effects of Integrity’ with Melanie Fiona’ | EPISODE 266
- Eve Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Son And Her Followers Say He Is Her Twin
- Don’t Sleep! Get FREE Chick-fil-A in Columbus this Week
- I Hate The Homies Podcast LSU WOMEN are the CHAMPS & The Huskies beat the Aztecs | Episode 46
- Former Teacher Brandon Johnson Elected Chicago’s New Mayor
- Monica Stepped Out In A Sparkly Celine Ensemble While Attending The Xscape Concert
- Former Ohio State Football Player Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
- Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest IG Photo Dump Has Us Swooning
Columbus to forgive some homeowners of liens on their property was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Become a DJ for day with The Boss Babe Breeze of Power 107.5/106.3!
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Remembering The Life of Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier [Photos]