Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Ohio lawmakers are reconsidering a bill to give divorced parents 50-50 child custody as a starting point.

Similar to a proposal introduced last year, House Bill 14 would automatically establish an equal parenting arrangement at the onset of custody disputes. The bill’s sponsors, Reps. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) and Marilyn John (R-Shelby), said overhauling Ohio’s existing custody standards will protect the rights of parents to see their children – and vice versa.

“We have a winner-loser system where children are often caught in the middle or, worse yet, having to choose between parents or being used as pawns in a conflict,” John said.

Ohio bill would presume 50-50 child custody in divorce was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com