According to NBC4i, Ohio lawmakers are reconsidering a bill to give divorced parents 50-50 child custody as a starting point.
Similar to a proposal introduced last year, House Bill 14 would automatically establish an equal parenting arrangement at the onset of custody disputes. The bill’s sponsors, Reps. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) and Marilyn John (R-Shelby), said overhauling Ohio’s existing custody standards will protect the rights of parents to see their children – and vice versa.
For the full NBC4 story click here
- Ohio bill would presume 50-50 child custody in divorce
Ohio bill would presume 50-50 child custody in divorce was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
