Battle Rap Corner: FACEOFF – Murdaland VS Dark Lyfe [URL]

The battle of “who choose who?”

THIS SAT AUG 10TH ORDER THE LIVE PAY PER VIEW @ https://t.co/3U7FBfxdsI pic.twitter.com/xjxjKfU15R — Ultimate Rap League (@urltv) August 5, 2019

The second faceoff dropped leading up to Ultimate Rap League‘s (URL) Summer Impact. Murdaland’s Calicoe and Murda Mook and Dark Lyfe’s T-Top and Brizz Rawsteen were talking mad spicy to each other.

This faceoff was NOT buddy buddy like we saw between Charlie Clipz, Goodz versus Hitman Holla and John John Da Don. Everything from status, street cred and money was touched in this video.

WARNING: Video Contains Strong Language

Now I love to see a good barking match. You better get your tickets and your PPV cause you not gonna want to miss this. PPV purchase at www.watchbattlelive.com and tickets at www.livenation.com.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: URL

Also On Power 107.5: