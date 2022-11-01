Takeoff, a member of the award-winning rap group Migos has passed away. The rapper’s death was confirmed by TMZ.
According to reports, the shooting took place Tuesday morning at a bowling alley in downtown Houston. Officials arrived to a large crowd and a man reported to be Takeoff with a gunshot wound to the head or neck
Takeoff was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other men were shot and taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball along with Quavo and Offset formed the Migos in 2008. The group gained notoriety with their first hit “Versace” in 2013. In 2016, the group reached new heights when their song “Bad and Boujee” reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
In 2018, Takeoff released his only solo album, “The Last Rocket” and was currently promoting his collaborative project “Only Built for Infinity Links” with Quavo underneath the name “Unc and Phew”
Takeoff was only 28 years old.
BlackAmericaWeb.com will have more on the story as it develops.
Report: Rapper Takeoff Shot & Killed In Houston was originally published on blackamericaweb.com