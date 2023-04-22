Power 107.5 CLOSE

Welcome to your simplified look into new movies and series set to arrive on Netflix throughout April 2023!

April 12th: American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing // Netflix Original //Directed by Floyd Russ, this new true crime series looks back at the Boston bombings.

April 13th: Florida Man (Season 1) // Netflix Original // An ex-cop dragged into another case in his home state of Florida.

April 17th: How to Get Rich (2023) // Netflix Original // Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives.

DJ EZ offers a more detailed look at his top 3 picks of the month below! Which series is your favorite!?

DJ EZ’s April 2023 Netflix Preview! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com