Welcome to your simplified look into new movies and series set to arrive on Netflix throughout April 2023!
- Bridgerton Renewed For Season 2!!
- Cyntoia Brown Blast Netflix’s Documentary About Her
- Netflix Party Perfect Solution For Social Distancing
- Aaron Hernandez’s Fiance Addresses His Sexuality & Netflix Documentary
- Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Says He “Humiliated” Her After Caught Cheating
- Kevin Hart Docuseries “Don’t F**k This Up” Coming To Netflix!
- Netflix is Putting a Stop to Sharing Passwords…..How Sway????
- Breaking Bad Movie is FINALLY Coming to the Big Screen (Netflix) 10.11.19
- Jay-Z To Produce New Netflix Film, “The Harder They Fall”
- Netflix Cancels ‘She’s Gotta Have It’
DJ EZ’s April 2023 Netflix Preview! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
